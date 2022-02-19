$0.52 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.
OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 18.92%.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.28%.
About OP Bancorp
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
