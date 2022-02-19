$0.99 EPS Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,868. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

