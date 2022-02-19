$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,466,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,404. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in LKQ by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,879,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

