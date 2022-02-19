$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Carter’s reported sales of $989.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter’s.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $3,105,947.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Carter’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after acquiring an additional 613,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,221,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,367,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Carter’s by 4,687.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,616 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $88.48. 428,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,050. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

About Carter's

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

