$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in National Health Investors by 143.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth $50,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 143,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,399. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

