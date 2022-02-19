$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,121. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.93 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

