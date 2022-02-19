$1.43 EPS Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $216.84 on Monday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $216.19 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.71 and a 200-day moving average of $285.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

