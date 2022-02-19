12,109 Shares in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.
ASTR opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. Astra Space, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $22.01.
Astra Space Company Profile
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astra Space (ASTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.