19,397 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2,008.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 357,330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

