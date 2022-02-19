21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $22.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

