$242.83 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report $242.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.80 million to $280.70 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $208.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 892,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,322 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,283,000 after acquiring an additional 612,087 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.