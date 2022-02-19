$255.98 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post sales of $255.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.60 million. 2U reported sales of $232.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of TWOU opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. 2U has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth $66,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

