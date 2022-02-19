$28.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce $28.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 billion to $29.10 billion. Meta Platforms posted sales of $26.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full year sales of $133.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.40 billion to $136.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $156.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.00 billion to $163.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,051,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,678,207. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $205.18 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.76. The company has a market cap of $561.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

