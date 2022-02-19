$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the highest is $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group reported sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year sales of $14.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.12. 1,594,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,644. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

