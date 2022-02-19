$30.98 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post sales of $30.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.15 billion to $33.37 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $32.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $124.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.95 billion to $127.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $132.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.63 billion to $136.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $67,533,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.14. 11,727,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,596,186. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.91 and a 200 day moving average of $160.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

