$34.45 Million in Sales Expected for Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) will announce sales of $34.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.18 million to $34.86 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full year sales of $130.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $130.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $171.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airsculpt Technologies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airsculpt Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

AIRS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.16. 221,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,337. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26. Airsculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

