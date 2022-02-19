$386.71 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post sales of $386.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $382.00 million and the highest is $391.00 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $465.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPI Composites.

Several analysts have commented on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 361.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

