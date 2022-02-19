3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $178.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus decreased their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.57.

NYSE MMM opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

