3M (NYSE:MMM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for 3M in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $147.62 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

