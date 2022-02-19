$4.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report $4.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.11 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $15.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

NYSE:PH traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.03. The company had a trading volume of 554,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $269.38 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

