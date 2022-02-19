43,051 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,051 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

NYSE BK opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

