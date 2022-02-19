$431.70 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report $431.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.60 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $444.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOKF traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.82. 217,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,157. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

