$443.96 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report $443.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $466.26 million. Gentex posted sales of $483.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $57,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,820 shares of company stock worth $1,285,502. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock remained flat at $$30.85 during trading hours on Friday. 1,005,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,088. Gentex has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.