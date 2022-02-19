45,979 Shares in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $66,185,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $809,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

MTTR stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Matterport Inc has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matterport Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

