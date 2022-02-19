51,565 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.05% of Grocery Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 784,544 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,852,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GO opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
