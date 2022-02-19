5,164 Shares in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,164 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,366 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 803,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 453,904 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 87,869 shares during the period.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

BSBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

BSBR stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.