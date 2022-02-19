$565.04 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $565.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $551.30 million and the highest is $576.35 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $461.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($23.82) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Nabors Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NBR traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.28. 111,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,432. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $135.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.51.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

