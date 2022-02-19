$61.89 Million in Sales Expected for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to announce $61.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year sales of $282.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $283.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $366.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $374.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Engagesmart.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

ESMT traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. 637,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,312. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Engagesmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.