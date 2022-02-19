$7.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will announce $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber reported earnings of $6.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $17.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFG. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.53. 296,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,727. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3.50. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $101.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 57,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,522,000 after buying an additional 845,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

