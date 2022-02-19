$71.45 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce $71.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.37 million and the lowest is $67.88 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $49.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $299.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $301.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $333.45 million, with estimates ranging from $324.72 million to $343.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

IIIV stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $818.32 million, a P/E ratio of -81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

