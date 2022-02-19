$738.30 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce sales of $738.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $688.28 million and the highest is $785.72 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $616.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,650,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,411,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 225,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 756,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

