85,797 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:ELAN opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.
Elanco Animal Health Profile
Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).
Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.