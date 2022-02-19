85,797 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

