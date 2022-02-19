A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Up 27.3% in January

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

ATEN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,862. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.08. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,174 shares of company stock worth $11,436,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after buying an additional 558,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after buying an additional 491,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

