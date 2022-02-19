Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 258,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. Abcam has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $24.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abcam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
