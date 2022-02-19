Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 258,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. Abcam has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abcam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Abcam by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after buying an additional 412,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Abcam by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG bought a new stake in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,691,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

