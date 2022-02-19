Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 131,600 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$28.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)
