Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 131,600 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$28.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

