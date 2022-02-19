Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 1,215,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

