Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,627,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,838 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 6.26% of Acadia Healthcare worth $358,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 834.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 350,589 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,207,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.