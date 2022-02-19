ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.06. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 503,957 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 147.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 10.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

