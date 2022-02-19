Accretion Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ENER) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENER. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $15,717,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $9,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,469,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,019,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,503,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Accretion Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Accretion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Accretion Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.