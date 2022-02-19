ACoconut (AC) Reaches Market Cap of $340,528.44

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $340,528.44 and $36,418.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00024867 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.