AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATY shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ATY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 56,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $160.95 million and a P/E ratio of 14.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in AcuityAds by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AcuityAds by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AcuityAds by 13.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

