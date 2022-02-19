AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives $8.40 Average PT from Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in AcuityAds by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 56,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

