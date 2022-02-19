Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Short Interest Update

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,855,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 1,441,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,184.3 days.

ADEVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 149.00 to 130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group raised Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $10.25 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

