Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $67.47 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00007453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $67.47 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00127349 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,679,412 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

