AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Genuity Capital initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdTheorent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.33.

ADTH stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. AdTheorent has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

