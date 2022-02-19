AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of AdvanSix worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 57.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE ASIX opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.75. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.