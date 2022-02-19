Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,950 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 708.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth $90,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MESA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million. Research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

