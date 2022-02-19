Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,532 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 124,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,253 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.