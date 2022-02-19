Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,532 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 124,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,253 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.
