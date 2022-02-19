Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 892 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DESP. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 9.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Despegar.com by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 80.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:DESP opened at $12.27 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $860.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

