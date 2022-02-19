AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60. 338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.